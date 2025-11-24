Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 65.5% during the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $401.00 to $376.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.72.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $343.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

