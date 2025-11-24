Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires 25,121 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 363.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE XOM opened at $117.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

