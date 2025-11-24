Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Waystar were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth about $3,358,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waystar by 505.2% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter.

Waystar Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ WAY opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 target price on Waystar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Waystar from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $168,412,400.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,759,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,526,071.10. The trade was a 23.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $3,405,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 583,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,201.30. The trade was a 12.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,499,581 shares of company stock worth $176,385,287. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

