Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Waystar were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth about $3,358,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waystar by 505.2% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter.
Waystar Trading Up 2.7%
NASDAQ WAY opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAY
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $168,412,400.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,759,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,526,071.10. The trade was a 23.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $3,405,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 583,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,201.30. The trade was a 12.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,499,581 shares of company stock worth $176,385,287. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Wall Street Loves Williams-Sonoma Right Now—Here’s Why the Stock Could Soar in 2026
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Meta Wins FTC Fight, Keeps Instagram Growth Machine Intact
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.