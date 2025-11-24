Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Sells 229 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 3.1% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $44,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $966,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 606,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $430.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $469.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $500.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.64.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

