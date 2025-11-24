Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Increases Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 14.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 22,429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,926,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,006,000 after buying an additional 36,258 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:KO opened at $72.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

