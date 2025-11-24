Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the fintech company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Dave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave in the second quarter worth $501,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Dave during the second quarter worth $913,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dave during the second quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dave during the second quarter valued at $681,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave Stock Performance

DAVE opened at $194.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.85 and a 200-day moving average of $214.80. Dave Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.46 and a 52-week high of $286.45.

Dave ( NASDAQ:DAVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $150.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. Dave had a return on equity of 65.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. Dave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the fintech company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAVE shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (up from $277.00) on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.25.

Insider Transactions at Dave

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 4,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.06, for a total transaction of $1,077,811.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,427.82. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imran Khan sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $1,858,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,642,264.50. The trade was a 14.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,943 shares of company stock worth $50,301,987. 28.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

Featured Articles

