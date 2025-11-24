HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 203.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $52.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 0.99.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DINO

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.