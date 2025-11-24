Legal & General Group Plc Sells 47,440 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,249,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $187,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 150.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 279.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $78.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.