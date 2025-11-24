GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,708,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $200,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,385,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,660,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 245,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 502,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,841 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $76.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.