Legal & General Group Plc Sells 74,202 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,094,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,202 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $204,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Waste Connections by 15.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,589,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $175.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.96 and a 200-day moving average of $181.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.27 and a 1 year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,190.52. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.