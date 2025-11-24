Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,448,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 32,370 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $209,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.10, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,926.80. The trade was a 52.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,511.88. This trade represents a 48.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.41.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ STX opened at $237.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $297.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

