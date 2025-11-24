Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,935,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

