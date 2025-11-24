MAI Capital Management Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 258,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 6.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 8.3%

BATS PMAY opened at $38.88 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $654.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

