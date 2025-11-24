Humana Inc. $HUM Stake Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,003 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Humana were worth $219,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $226.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.11. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $315.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.67.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

