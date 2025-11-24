MAI Capital Management Sells 4,883 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust $EFT

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 6,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.