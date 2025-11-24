Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 127.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 101,086 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $747.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.