MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 30.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,251 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 14,797.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,764 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,020,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,974 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,133 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $282.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.