Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,260,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $217,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $241,496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,582,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,069,000 after buying an additional 1,218,509 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,393,000 after buying an additional 1,141,978 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,183,821.12. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock opened at $104.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

