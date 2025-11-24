MAI Capital Management Has $2.32 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,351 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,124,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,258 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,669,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,701,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 940,967 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Melius began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $136.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

EOG Resources stock opened at $106.98 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

