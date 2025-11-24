Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. $KGEI

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) by 58.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,663 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kolibri Global Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KGEI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 1,738.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 431,395 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 120,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $919,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kolibri Global Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kolibri Global Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ KGEI opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $138.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.03. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.89 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 29.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

