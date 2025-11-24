Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of OR Royalties by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,040,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,760 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in OR Royalties by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 616,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in OR Royalties by 68.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OR Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $32.24 on Monday. OR Royalties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.85 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered OR Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

OR Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

