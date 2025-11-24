iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 124.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFF opened at $30.47 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

