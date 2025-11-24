MAI Capital Management Has $2.73 Million Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Williams Companies by 28.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 338,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

