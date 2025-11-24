Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in CoreCard Corporation $CCRD

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCRD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CoreCard by 29.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCard by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCard by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CoreCard by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of CCRD opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.68. CoreCard Corporation has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CoreCard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

CoreCard Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

