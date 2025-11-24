Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cummins by 48.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $472.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.01. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $484.84.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,864,384.12. This represents a 29.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,960 shares of company stock worth $15,715,060 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.93.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

