MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $287.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.82 and a 200 day moving average of $286.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

