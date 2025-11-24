Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 130,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $92.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.33 and a 12-month high of $114.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

