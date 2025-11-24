2,862 Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Strategy by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 57.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 454.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. This represents a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,399 shares of company stock worth $3,539,220 and sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of MSTR opened at $170.50 on Monday. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $166.31 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Strategy’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.