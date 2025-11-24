Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Decreases Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 78,562 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $1,379,619,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,578,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $511,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $85.35 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

