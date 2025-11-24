Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,107 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $173,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 150.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of CG opened at $51.72 on Monday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

