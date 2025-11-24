Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 77.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 139,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $7,516,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 459,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 731,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

