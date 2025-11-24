MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $37.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $39.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.