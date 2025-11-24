Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the second quarter worth $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 41.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,616,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,380 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $152.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $177.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.42%.The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

