MAI Capital Management Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $11,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 159,525 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,939,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,254,000.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.55.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
