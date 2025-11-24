Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 89.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,629 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,764,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,480,000 after acquiring an additional 326,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,984,000 after acquiring an additional 174,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $755.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $615.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.83. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $800.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $776.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.