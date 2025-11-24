MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,953 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,503,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,461 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,484,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after buying an additional 160,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,483,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $199,961,000 after buying an additional 56,411 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,753,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $141,149,000 after buying an additional 1,594,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,471,281 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after acquiring an additional 875,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,260. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $89.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $103.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

