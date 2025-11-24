Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.77 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

