Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,508 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,669.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,396.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 19.01%.The firm had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Get Our Latest Report on FULT

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.