Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 28,720 Shares of Urban Edge Properties $UE

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,720 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 28,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UE opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.25. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%.The firm had revenue of $120.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

