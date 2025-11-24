Cynosure Group LLC Buys 104 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,372,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,376,279,000 after purchasing an additional 309,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,807,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,815,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,254,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,563,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $487.03 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $403.01 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.85.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

