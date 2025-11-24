Centric Wealth Management Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 84.10%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

