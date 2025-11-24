Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.19 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,142 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 438,575 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,157,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 345,760 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 951,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,167,000 after purchasing an additional 349,024 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,823,000 after purchasing an additional 61,282 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF opened at $69.90 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $150.99. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $343.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $15,381,495.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,819,612.32. This trade represents a 58.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $7,478,979.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,125,351.36. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 296,430 shares of company stock worth $40,444,041 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

