SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. $IAC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 240.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IAC by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on IAC from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

IAC stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). IAC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

