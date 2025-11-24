Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.7845.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $390,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,415. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,394,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,322,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,552,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,293,000 after purchasing an additional 102,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,694,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after buying an additional 306,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,857,000 after buying an additional 286,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently -15.90%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

