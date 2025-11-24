Financial Contrast: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) versus Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobileye Global and Workhorse Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.65 billion 5.50 -$3.09 billion ($0.42) -26.60 Workhorse Group $6.62 million 3.19 -$101.79 million ($7.16) -0.12

Profitability

Workhorse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mobileye Global and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global -17.34% 0.68% 0.66% Workhorse Group -606.64% -232.69% -71.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mobileye Global and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 2 9 10 0 2.38 Workhorse Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mobileye Global currently has a consensus price target of $18.94, suggesting a potential upside of 69.60%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Risk and Volatility

Mobileye Global has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mobileye Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats Workhorse Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

