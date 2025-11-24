Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases 23,958 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.2% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $203.88 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $206.94. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.