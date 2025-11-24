DCF Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

DCF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.3% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,861,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.54.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $203.78 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.94. The firm has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.