Cynosure Group LLC Acquires 427 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 2.3%

Danaher stock opened at $227.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.