3,425 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Bought by Burk Holdings LLC

Burk Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 365.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

