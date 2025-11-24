Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Financial Comparison

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Rekor Systems has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intapp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -89.82% -126.37% -54.48% Intapp -5.35% -1.58% -0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $46.03 million 4.76 -$61.41 million ($0.42) -4.12 Intapp $504.12 million 6.75 -$18.22 million ($0.36) -115.42

This table compares Rekor Systems and Intapp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intapp has higher revenue and earnings than Rekor Systems. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rekor Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Rekor Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Intapp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rekor Systems and Intapp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 1 0 1 0 2.00 Intapp 2 3 4 0 2.22

Intapp has a consensus target price of $54.86, indicating a potential upside of 32.03%. Given Intapp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intapp is more favorable than Rekor Systems.

Summary

Intapp beats Rekor Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders. It also offers Rekor AutoNotice, a cloud-based financial management application that delivers a turnkey information and citation management solution for cities, states, and municipalities for primary and secondary offenses; and Rekor CarCheck, which allows its AI based vehicle and license plate recognition technology to be accessed for a range of commercial applications. In addition, the company offers Rekor Edge Max System, a fixed traffic data collection system that captures and transforms roadway data into holistic traffic insights; Rekor Edge Pro, a vehicle recognition solution that is used on a standalone basis or integrated into a network; and Rekor Edge Flex, a portable data collection system. Further, it provides traffic services, including traditional traffic studies, which delivers data and insights for planning and management of roadway infrastructure and commercial initiatives; innovative AI-driven traffic studies for traffic management; and traffic engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms. The company's solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. It also offers strategic advisory, operational transformation, technology and digital strategy, data strategy, risk management, change management, program management, and M&A preparation; implementation services; managed services; and technical support services, as well as collaboration and integration solutions. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

